Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump Tariff Halt LIVE | Trump Tariff LIVE | Crude Oil | Defence Stocks

May's F&O expiry ends today, Nifty is set to post smart gains as short covering drives momentum and Wall Street futures rally. A U.S. court ruling against Trump-era tariffs fuels optimism in global markets. Meanwhile, crude oil and U.S. 10-year yields tick higher. Nifty hits 8-month highs, with Defence stocks in sharp focus—but analysts warn many PSUs look fully priced. Stay cautious on the long side. Tech stocks may attract value buying, but the key now is to preserve profits and manage risk. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in Market commentary decoding the Market moves