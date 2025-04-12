scorecardresearch
Strengthening India-Italy Ties: Piyush Goyal And Deputy PM Tajani Foster Trade Opportunities

Italy and India are taking their partnership to new heights! Deputy Prime Minister of Italy, Antonio Tajani, along with a delegation of nearly 100 business leaders, visits India to strengthen economic, scientific, and technological collaborations. With a focus on expanding bilateral trade beyond $15 billion, this visit marks a key milestone in fostering investment, education, and tourism between the two nations. Watch now

