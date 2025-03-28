'Strict Action Against Threats, No Room For Unrest' : Amit Shah On Immigration Bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses India’s growing stature as the fifth-largest economy and a global manufacturing hub. He emphasizes that while India welcomes contributions from people worldwide, it will not tolerate any threats to national security. Amit Shah specifically highlights the increasing number of people seeking refuge in India for personal gain and engaging in activities that create unrest. He warns that strict action will be taken against those trying to disrupt peace, including the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, who may pose a threat to India's safety and stability.