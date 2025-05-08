Business Today
Sudarshan Chakra Neutralises Lahore Radar: PM Reviews Security, Civil Defence Upgrades

Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • May 8, 2025,
  • Updated May 8, 2025, 8:07 PM IST

 

India has launched the next phase of Operation Sindoor, responding strongly to Pakistan’s failed missile attack on 15 Indian cities. Indian defence systems, including the powerful S-400 shield, neutralised the threat and struck back by disabling Pakistan’s Air Defence Radars in Lahore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level emergency meeting with key ministries to ensure national preparedness, citizen safety, and defence coordination. With nine terror targets destroyed in Pakistan and PoK, India sends a clear message — any act of terror will be met with decisive retaliation.

