'Sudden Heart Attacks Not Caused By Vaccine': AIIMS Debunks Vaccine Misinformation

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have finally addressed the swirling misinformation campaign surrounding on COVID vaccine. Top doctors from AIIMS say there is no scientific evidence linking Covid vaccines to sudden cardiac arrests. In fact, the data points in the opposite direction. According to AIIMS, those who got both doses had a 49% lower risk of sudden death. So what is causing sudden heart attacks in the young? Dr. S. Narang, cardiologist at AIIMS, explains it’s rarely just one reason. He points to irregular heart rhythms, genetic predispositions, lifestyle habits, and performance enhancers as some of the possible reasons of rising heart attack. Autopsy data reveals coronary artery disease as the top cause. Sudden deaths are not new; the internet just makes them more visible. This report puts facts over fear. Watch now