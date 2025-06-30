Sudip Bandyopadhyay Bets Big On Raymond Ltd Ahead Of Raymond Realty Listing

Raymond Group is in focus as Chairman Gautam Singhania outlines the Raymond 2.0 vision, with the group now operating across three verticals—lifestyle, realty, and precision engineering. Ahead of Raymond Realty’s stock market listing, market expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay shares why Raymond Ltd, now focused on defence, aerospace, and precision engineering, is his top pick. He highlights the company's partnerships with global OEMs like Pratt & Whitney and Safran, calling it a niche player in high-potential sectors. He notes that the lifestyle and realty arms offer opportunity, but the restructured Raymond Ltd stands out as a long-term play. Catch Sakshi Batra in conversation with Bandyopadhyay as they decode Raymond's transformation, new listings, and investor strategy going forward.