In a stark reality check for the Indian industry, telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal said that sectoral interests still trump the national interest for many. Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 in New Delhi, the Founder-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises said the industry still has not earned the complete trust of many of its stakeholders and that the industry needs to put India First. He emphasised the need to work in tandem to reach the economic goals of the central government.