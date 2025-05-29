Sunil Mittal: CII Has To Back ‘One Nation, One Election’, Too Many Economic Disruptions During Polls

In one of the first big instances of support by the Indian industry, Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has emphasised the need for ‘One Nation, One Election’. Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 in New Delhi, he said the code of conduct put in place by the Election Commission virtually halts all economic activity for several months which results in an economic slowdown. Mittal said that while CII has already presented strong recommendations for the move, still more needed to be done including sensitising political parties to the issues.