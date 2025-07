Fund manager Sunil Shah of SRE PMS makes a compelling case for HDFC Bank and Reliance as two of the biggest wealth creators over the next 3 years. He projects a 60–65% upside as these giants scale from ₹15–20 lakh crore to ₹25–30 lakh crore in market cap. Watch this market masterclass on why temperament and time are key to unlocking massive value in large-cap bluechips.