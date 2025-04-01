scorecardresearch
Business Today
Sunita Williams Shares Space Journey, India's View From Space & Starliner Challenges

"India is amazing from space, We captured Himalayas, Its very colorful." Astronaut Sunita Williams recalls the beauty of Earth from space in their first media interview. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth after spending 286 days unplanned in space. Talking about their journey for the first time since the landing, both the fellow astronauts addresses the Boeing Starliner issues, with Wilmore taking responsibility for key challenges. Despite the setbacks, the astronauts expressed gratitude to President Trump and SpaceX founder Elon Musk for their role in bringing the astronauts back safely. Further, they also talked about their life in space, Starliner's future and their journey way back. Watch now

