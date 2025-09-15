Superstar Showdown In Tamil Nadu | Rajinikanth Backs Stalin, Vijay Targets DMK

Tamil Nadu politics is heating up ahead of the elections with a dramatic Superstar War. Rajinikanth, one of the biggest icons of Indian cinema, openly backed DMK chief and CM MK Stalin at Ilaiyaraaja’s 50 years in music celebration, praising his leadership. But this endorsement comes as actor-politician Vijay launches scathing attacks on DMK, accusing the ruling party of betraying people and failing to deliver on 505 poll promises. The opposition AIADMK alleges film stars are being pressured into political statements, while the DMK hit back calling Vijay’s remarks narrow minded. Will Rajinikanth’s influence boost Stalin? Or will Vijay’s massive fan base script a new political wave? Watch the full report with Simran Saroa.