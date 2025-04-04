scorecardresearch
Business Today
Supreme Court Intervenes In Gachibowli Deforestation | Telangana Govt Faces Backlash

The Kancha Gachibowli forest near the University of Hyderabad is facing mass deforestation. Amid public outcry, the Supreme Court has ordered an immediate halt to tree cutting. As the issue turns political, BRS slams CM Revanth Reddy, calling him a "land broker," while Congress defends the move, citing commercial zoning. Meanwhile, UoH students launch a hunger strike to save the green cover. Will the forest survive? Or will politics win?

