Supreme Court Partially Stays Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 | Major Interim Order Explained

The Supreme Court of India, in a significant interim order on Monday, refused to stay the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 in its entirety, but put a hold on some of its most contentious provisions. The decision follows extensive hearings in May and multiple constitutional challenges raised against the amended law.

Key provisions stayed by the Court:

1. The requirement for a person to be a practicing Muslim for five years to create a Waqf (Section 3(R)) has been put on hold until rules are framed to determine religious identity.

2. The power granted to District Collectors to decide whether a Waqf property is government land has been struck down, with the Court stating it violates the principle of separation of powers.

3. A bar has also been imposed on making changes to revenue records related to Waqf properties.

Additional directions by the Court:

1. The Central Waqf Council may include no more than four non-Muslim members, and State Waqf Boards no more than three.

2. Ex-officio members of Waqf Boards must be Muslims.

While opposition parties welcomed the verdict, the BJP called it a "positive development." The legal challenge continues, but this interim order marks a crucial step in evaluating the constitutionality of the 2025 amendments.