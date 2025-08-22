Business Today
News
bt tv
Supreme Court Rewrite The Fate Of Stray Dogs | Big Relief For Dog Lovers

Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 22, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 22, 2025, 7:36 PM IST

 

The Supreme Court has issued a significant ruling on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. All captured strays must be sterilised, vaccinated, and released back, except for aggressive or rabid dogs, which will remain in shelters. The Court has also banned feeding strays in public spaces, allowing it only in designated zones. Animal lovers call it a balanced judgment, but critics raise concerns over public safety, costly shelters, and identifying aggressive dogs. The big question now — will municipalities be able to manage this challenge?

