Sushila Karki Becomes Nepal’s First Woman PM | Inquiry Into Gen Z Protests Ordered

Nepal has taken a historic step as Sushila Karki assumed office as the country’s first woman Prime Minister. Her swearing-in comes just days after violent protests shook the nation, leaving more than 70 people dead. PM Karki announced a judicial inquiry into the September 8 violence and warned that those who looted or damaged public property would face strict action. In her first address, she assured families of victims that those killed will be honoured as martyrs and compensated with Rs 10 lakh. Elections have been scheduled for March 5, while Karki begins consultations with advisors and Gen Z representatives for her Cabinet. The Gen Z core committee has also praised PM Modi’s support in Nepal’s difficult times.