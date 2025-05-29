TACO – A Wall Street Acronym For Trump Which Made The US President Furious

A White House reporter on Wednesday questioned US President Donald Trump's resolve on tariffs during a press conference, after seeking his reaction to the term TACO – ‘Trump Always Chickens Out’, which left the President visibly angry. The reference was to Trump's announcing high tariffs on countries, and then "chickening out". Trump appeared visibly offended when asked about the phrase, dismissing the suggestion that he was "chickening out" and calling the reporter’s question "nasty". "I chicken out? Oh, I’ve never heard that. You mean because I reduced China from 145% that I set down to 100 and then to another number?" Trump said, referring to tariff rates he imposed on imported Chinese goods.