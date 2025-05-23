Tamannaah As Mysore Sandal Soap Face? Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash

Tamannaah Bhatia is the new face of Mysore Sandal Soap — but not everyone is cheering. The Karnataka government's decision to sign a ₹6.20-crore deal with the non-Kannada actress has sparked a heated debate over regional pride and brand identity.

Critics on social media, including pro-Kannada activists, argue that this iconic local brand — rooted in Karnataka's cultural heritage — should have chosen a Kannada actress instead. They point to past icons like Dr. Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar who helped build local brands through cultural resonance, not just star power. State Commerce Minister M B Patil defends the move, saying it's about taking the brand national, riding on Tamannaah’s massive social media following. But the controversy highlights a deeper tension between preserving tradition and chasing market visibility. Will this rebranding elevate Mysore Sandal Soap — or erode its Kannada legacy?