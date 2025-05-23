Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Tamannaah As Mysore Sandal Soap Face? Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash

Tamannaah As Mysore Sandal Soap Face? Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 23, 2025,
  • Updated May 23, 2025, 11:56 AM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia is the new face of Mysore Sandal Soap — but not everyone is cheering. The Karnataka government's decision to sign a ₹6.20-crore deal with the non-Kannada actress has sparked a heated debate over regional pride and brand identity.

 

Critics on social media, including pro-Kannada activists, argue that this iconic local brand — rooted in Karnataka's cultural heritage — should have chosen a Kannada actress instead. They point to past icons like Dr. Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar who helped build local brands through cultural resonance, not just star power. State Commerce Minister M B Patil defends the move, saying it's about taking the brand national, riding on Tamannaah’s massive social media following. But the controversy highlights a deeper tension between preserving tradition and chasing market visibility. Will this rebranding elevate Mysore Sandal Soap — or erode its Kannada legacy?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended