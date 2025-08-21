Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa On SGDP Growth, EPS Attack & Trump’s Tariff War

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa On SGDP Growth, EPS Attack & Trump’s Tariff War

Pramod Madhav
Pramod Madhav
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 21, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 21, 2025, 12:48 PM IST

In an exclusive conversation with India Today TV’s Pramod Madhav, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa highlighted the State’s achievement of 11.19% SGDP growth under Chief Minister MK Stalin, calling it a major success after 14 years. He hit back at Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), dismissing his allegations as jealousy and ignorance of economic growth. Rajaa also addressed the impact of Donald Trump’s tariff threat, noting that many industries face uncertainty, with orders on hold. He urged Prime Minister Modi to consult manufacturing states and assured that DMK will support India in any tariff war — while hoping for a wise national decision.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended