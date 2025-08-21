Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa On SGDP Growth, EPS Attack & Trump’s Tariff War

In an exclusive conversation with India Today TV’s Pramod Madhav, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa highlighted the State’s achievement of 11.19% SGDP growth under Chief Minister MK Stalin, calling it a major success after 14 years. He hit back at Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), dismissing his allegations as jealousy and ignorance of economic growth. Rajaa also addressed the impact of Donald Trump’s tariff threat, noting that many industries face uncertainty, with orders on hold. He urged Prime Minister Modi to consult manufacturing states and assured that DMK will support India in any tariff war — while hoping for a wise national decision.