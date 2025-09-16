Business Today
Tamil Nadu Politics Heats Up: Vijay’s Attack On Delimitation | DMK, Rajini Respond

  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 16, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 16, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay is turning up the heat in Tamil Nadu politics. Launching his campaign in Trichy, the TVK chief slammed delimitation as a ploy to weaken southern states and claimed “One Nation, One Election” favours North India. The DMK hit back, with CM MK Stalin defending his government’s poll promises, while Kanimozhi and Education Minister Anbil Mahesh dismissed Vijay’s criticisms. Superstar Rajinikanth too weighed in—praising Stalin as the “star of Indian politics.” Other DMK leaders dismissed the crowds Vijay is drawing, comparing it to the frenzy around Sashikala after her release from prison, and even to actor Vadivelu’s campaign rallies in 2011.

