Tamil Nadu's $100 Billion Electronics Plan: Matching Centre's Push, Beating Global Rivals

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa has laid out an ambitious blueprint for the state's industrial future — one that positions it not in competition with other Indian states, but with global giants like Vietnam and Malaysia. In a major policy shift, the Tamil Nadu government is now offering matching grants for industries under the central government's electronic components scheme. For every subsidy the Centre offers, TN will provide an equivalent incentive — a 1+1 formula aimed at attracting top-tier investors and scaling up operations. With 41.23% of India’s electronics manufacturing capacity already in its fold, Tamil Nadu is setting its sights on building a $100 billion electronics ecosystem, creating an estimated 60,000 new jobs in the process. Focus areas include lithium-ion batteries, HDI PCBs, camera modules, and more.

In this conversation with India Today Group’s Anagha, Minister Rajaa stressed that the Union government recognizes Tamil Nadu's core strengths and that nation-building requires empowering state ecosystems. He also highlighted the state's robust infrastructure across Chennai, Coimbatore, and Trichy, and the significant role of women in manufacturing.