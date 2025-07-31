Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Tariffs, Threats & Turmoil: Trump’s Foreign Policy Struggles Hit Boiling Point

Tariffs, Threats & Turmoil: Trump’s Foreign Policy Struggles Hit Boiling Point

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 31, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 31, 2025, 5:19 PM IST

Donald Trump is furious – and the world is feeling it. From clashing with the U.S. Fed over interest rates to slapping fresh tariffs on India, Europe, and beyond, the former president is ramping up rhetoric and trade wars. His promises of a “big deal” with India have collapsed into a 25% tariff and sharp jabs. Even his EU announcement is clouded with backlash, with France calling it a “dark day.” Meanwhile, Trump’s attempt to mediate in the Ukraine war backfired, drawing mockery from Moscow. What does this mean for global markets, India’s economy, and U.S. diplomacy? Watch the full report now.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended