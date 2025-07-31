Tariffs, Threats & Turmoil: Trump’s Foreign Policy Struggles Hit Boiling Point

Donald Trump is furious – and the world is feeling it. From clashing with the U.S. Fed over interest rates to slapping fresh tariffs on India, Europe, and beyond, the former president is ramping up rhetoric and trade wars. His promises of a “big deal” with India have collapsed into a 25% tariff and sharp jabs. Even his EU announcement is clouded with backlash, with France calling it a “dark day.” Meanwhile, Trump’s attempt to mediate in the Ukraine war backfired, drawing mockery from Moscow. What does this mean for global markets, India’s economy, and U.S. diplomacy? Watch the full report now.