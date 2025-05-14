TATA Aims High, Premium And Global Growth

Tata Motors CFO, PB Balaji, recently spoke with BTTV correspondent Aastha Chopra, highlighting the company's strategic focus. He anticipated positive impact of the India-UK and US-UK free trade agreements on Jaguar Land Rover's prospects by reducing tariffs. Tata Motors' international market focus includes Europe, China, the Middle East, and the UK. Balaji mentioned that Tata Motors' net cash had effectively integrated product strategies. He emphasized the increasing focus on the premium luxury segment and noted the good Return on Investment (ROI). The commercial vehicle business has been cash positive from its inception, with a primary emphasis moving towards small commercial vehicles. The company has greater clarity for both domestic commercial and passenger vehicle segments. Regarding JLR, Balaji stated the necessity for increased flexibility and diversification. He described the passenger vehicle segment's performance this year as weak but anticipates a return to growth. A moderate demand year is expected overall, given their urban-centric approach, while EV demand has provided a boost.