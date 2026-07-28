Tata Group FY26 | Air India's Tough Year, AI Strategy & AGM In Focus

Tata Group has reported strong FY26 earnings, but the spotlight remains firmly on Air India's mounting losses and the group's future strategy. Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has described FY26 as one of Air India's toughest years while outlining ambitious plans to drive the next phase of growth through artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and strategic manufacturing. In this report, Business Today's Krishna Gopalan breaks down the key takeaways from Tata's annual report, Air India's financial challenges, the performance of new-age businesses like BigBasket, and why the upcoming Tata Sons AGM will be closely watched. Watch the full analysis to understand Chandrasekaran's long-term vision and what lies ahead for the Tata Group.