Tata Motors: Positive Triggers Lined Up Post Harrier EV Launch

In a conversation on the evolving auto sector, Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research at Chola Securities, offered a bullish outlook on Tata Motors despite recent challenges. With the launch of the Harrier EV at an introductory price of ₹21.49 lakh, he noted that investor focus is shifting back to Tata Motors. Kant highlighted that most of the negatives, including the impact of import tariffs and cash flow dilution, have already been priced into the stock. While the company may end the year with zero cash flow, upcoming structural changes—such as the planned split between the commercial and passenger vehicle businesses—are expected to unlock further value. He added that the revised SOTP valuation of ₹1100, down from earlier estimates due to tariffs, still suggests a meaningful upside. With positive news flows and strategic developments on the horizon, Kant believes Tata Motors remains a good buy at current level.