Tata Motors Ups The Game With New Harrier & Safari Adventure X

  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 5, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2025, 7:16 PM IST

In an exclusive walkthrough, BTTV’s Aastha Chopra talks about Tata Motors’ latest update to its flagship SUVs- the Harrier and Safari which are now introduced in the Adventure X persona.

Beyond the cosmetic and feature changes, this move comes at a time when competition in the premium SUV space is intensifying, with both domestic and global players eyeing market share. This lineup shows Tata Motors’ continued focus on expanding its higher-margin SUV portfolio, a segment that has driven much of the company’s recent passenger vehicle growth. The Harrier and Safari updates also arrive amid rising consumer demand for tech-laden, safety-rated vehicles in India’s post-pandemic auto market. Through this exclusive, BTTV explores how the upgrades fit into Tata Motors’ broader strategy, the potential impact on its positioning in the SUV segment, and what it reveals about evolving buyer expectations in the Indian automotive landscape.

