Tata Power CEO On Surya Ghar Yojana: Taking Solar To Every Home With Financing & Fast Delivery

Sanjay Banga, CEO & MD of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, underscores Tata Power’s end-to-end leadership in India’s solar journey—from manufacturing solar cells and modules to executing large-scale and residential installations. Speaking on the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, Banga highlights how Tata Power is leveraging its 4 GW Tirunelveli plant, 20-year-old Bengaluru unit, and nationwide channel partners to deliver quality and affordable solar solutions. The company has tied up with over 25 financial institutions to offer instant loans and ensures rapid module delivery through strategically placed warehouses. Banga calls for greater state participation to expand solar access to all, especially the underprivileged.