Tata Sons IPO Battle Intensifies: Venu Srinivasan Challenges Noel Tata Over Listing Push

A major internal debate is brewing within the Tata Group as reports suggest senior industrialist Venu Srinivasan is backing a public listing of Tata Sons – putting him at odds with chairman Noel Tata. Tata Sons, valued at nearly ₹10 lakh crore, has so far avoided listing despite RBI’s Upper Layer NBFC norms mandating it for eligible entities. Srinivasan reportedly believes an IPO could unlock massive shareholder value, raise growth capital, and provide an exit route for minority investors – especially the debt-laden Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns 18.37% in Tata Sons. But Tata Trusts, led by Noel Tata, have opposed listing, citing concerns over dilution of influence. With RBI expected to announce a new NBFC framework soon, the future of Tata Sons’ listing may hinge on regulatory changes, boardroom dynamics, and legal outcomes. Could this become India’s biggest-ever IPO battle? Watch the full report.