Tatkal Rules, Chart Timing, Fare Hike: Railways’ Major Changes From July 1

From 1st July, Indian Railways is rolling out major changes to make train travel more transparent, fair, and tech-forward. Key updates include the reservation chart now being prepared 8 hours before departure, Aadhaar becoming mandatory for all Tatkal bookings, and a new restriction on agents for the first 30 minutes of Tatkal ticket sales. There’s also a slight fare hike on long-distance routes—the first since 2020. Importantly, the government is planning to launch an upgraded, ultra-fast Passenger Reservation System (PRS) by December 2025, capable of handling 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute! Stay tuned to understand what it means for passengers like you and how these changes will shape the future of train travel in India.