TATP Explained: The ‘Mother Of Satan’ Explosive Linked To Delhi Blast Investigation

The Delhi blast investigation has revealed that the suicide bomber used TATP (triacetone triperoxide)—infamously known worldwide as the “Mother of Satan.” This explosive has gained a grim reputation in counter-terror investigations because of its extreme volatility and its repeated use in some of the most devastating global attacks, including the 2005 London bombings, the 2015 Paris attacks, the Brussels and Manchester bombings, and the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter attacks. TATP is a white, crystalline substance known for its instability. Even mild heat, friction, or static electricity can trigger a violent reaction, making it dangerous not only during an attack but also during transport or storage—something reflected in the Nowgam explosion where stored material detonated unexpectedly. Its biggest concern for agencies worldwide is accessibility: the precursor chemicals are found in common industrial and household products, which has made it a preferred choice for lone-wolf attackers and sleeper cells. For investigators, the challenge intensifies because TATP breaks down rapidly and leaves minimal residue. Unlike nitrogen-based explosives, it often evades older detection systems, forcing forensic teams to rely on fragments, clothing, or vehicle parts to confirm its use—just as seen in the Red Fort blast probe.