TCS Sees Huge Potential In BSNL Deals, Eyes Global Opportunities

In an interview, Samir Seksaria, CFO of TCS, discussed the prospects of the India business, particularly regarding the BSNL deal. He highlighted that TCS has already delivered a significant portion of the deal, with 90,000 out of 100,000 sites commissioned and 80,000 sites live. While the BSNL deal is nearing completion, Seksaria emphasized the vast opportunities in both public and private sectors in India. He also noted that TCS plans to scale up its India business further, leveraging its capabilities to explore additional opportunities with BSNL and other enterprises, both in India and globally.