TCS Shocker & AI Disruption: Is This The Beginning Of A Jobless Tech Future?

India’s IT industry has been shaken by TCS’s decision to lay off 12,000 employees by March 2026. The company insists it’s about “skill mismatch,” not AI taking jobs — but fears of a larger shake‑up are spreading. Nasscom has warned of an industry‑wide reset as AI and automation take center stage, while the government is keeping a close watch amid concerns over investor sentiment. Reports say TCS has frozen experienced hiring and paused salary hikes, adding to the unease. Has this 2% layoff just cracked open the IT sector’s worst‑kept secret — that deeper pain and bigger cuts may still come?