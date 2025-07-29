Business Today
TCS Shocker & AI Disruption: Is This The Beginning Of A Jobless Tech Future?

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 29, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2025, 4:49 PM IST

India’s IT industry has been shaken by TCS’s decision to lay off 12,000 employees by March 2026. The company insists it’s about “skill mismatch,” not AI taking jobs — but fears of a larger shake‑up are spreading. Nasscom has warned of an industry‑wide reset as AI and automation take center stage, while the government is keeping a close watch amid concerns over investor sentiment. Reports say TCS has frozen experienced hiring and paused salary hikes, adding to the unease. Has this 2% layoff just cracked open the IT sector’s worst‑kept secret — that deeper pain and bigger cuts may still come?

