Technical Snag Forces Air India Flight Back To Hong Kong: Audio Leaked

An Air India flight en route to Delhi from Hong Kong was forced to turn back after take-off due to a suspected technical issue mid-air. The flight had been airborne for nearly 90 minutes when the pilots contacted Air Traffic Control, stating they wanted to stay close to Hong Kong and return to the airport rather than continue the journey. The ATC audio has now surfaced, in which the pilots clearly say, “We don’t want to continue further.” The flight made a safe landing back at Hong Kong International Airport