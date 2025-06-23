Tehran Responds To U.S. Strikes On Fordow, Vows To Target American Bases Worldwide

The world watches in alarm as U.S. President Donald Trump unleashes devastating airstrikes on three of Iran’s most critical nuclear sites — including the heavily fortified Fordow facility, buried deep within a mountain. Armed with bunker-buster bombs, the strikes triggered thick black plumes of smoke and immediate geopolitical shockwaves. Tehran wasted no time retaliating. Hours later, Iranian missiles rained down on Tel Aviv, shaking Israel and pushing the region further toward chaos. As Iran launches its largest-ever missile attack on occupied territories, it also vows global retaliation — declaring all U.S. bases and citizens as fair targets. Exclusive satellite images accessed by India Today suggest that Iran may have moved uranium stockpiles out of Fordow ahead of the strike, hinting at high-level intel and premeditation. Will Iran escalate the conflict further? Will proxies like Hezbollah and the Houthis join the war theatre? And is the world now standing at the edge of another devastating Middle East war?