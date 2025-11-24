Tejas Fighter Jet Crash In Dubai: Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s Final Moments Emerge

India is mourning the loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, one of the IAF’s finest pilots, after the indigenous Tejas fighter jet crashed during a high-risk stunt at the Dubai Airshow. Attempting a challenging negative-G manoeuvre, he tried to course-correct but ran out of altitude in the final seconds, unable to eject in time. A heartbreaking last-seen video shows him smiling and greeting dignitaries just hours before the fatal flight—unaware that the skies he mastered would turn against him. His bravery, service and commitment to India’s aviation prowess leave an irreplaceable void in the Air Force and in the hearts of millions who watched Tejas soar. The nation salutes a hero gone too soon.