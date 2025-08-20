Telangana Dy CM Pushes For Mechanism To Ensure GST Reduction Helps Insurance Buyers

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, speaking after the meeting of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Group of Ministers, said there were serious deliberations on reducing GST on life and health insurance. He stressed that any reduction must directly benefit policyholders and not insurance companies, calling for a mechanism to prevent profiteering. Members reached a consensus to submit a proposal to the GST Council to ensure the benefits reach people. The council will now examine these proposals, with an expected revenue loss of around ₹9,700 crore.