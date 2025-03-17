scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Telangana Faces Severe Cash Crunch: CM Revanth Reddy Admits Salary Crisis, BJP Blames Rahul Gandhi

Feedback

Telangana Faces Severe Cash Crunch: CM Revanth Reddy Admits Salary Crisis, BJP Blames Rahul Gandhi

The Telangana government is grappling with a severe cash crunch, with CM Revanth Reddy admitting that the financial crisis has left the state unable to pay salaries to its employees. He had previously raised concerns at the India Today Conclave, calling for a national debate on freebies. The Opposition has accused the government of mismanaging public funds, while the BJP has targeted Rahul Gandhi, claiming he is holidaying abroad while Congress-led states face economic troubles. The crisis has reignited debates over the sustainability of welfare schemes, as similar financial strains impact states like Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement