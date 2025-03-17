Telangana Faces Severe Cash Crunch: CM Revanth Reddy Admits Salary Crisis, BJP Blames Rahul Gandhi

The Telangana government is grappling with a severe cash crunch, with CM Revanth Reddy admitting that the financial crisis has left the state unable to pay salaries to its employees. He had previously raised concerns at the India Today Conclave, calling for a national debate on freebies. The Opposition has accused the government of mismanaging public funds, while the BJP has targeted Rahul Gandhi, claiming he is holidaying abroad while Congress-led states face economic troubles. The crisis has reignited debates over the sustainability of welfare schemes, as similar financial strains impact states like Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.