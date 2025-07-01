Business Today
Telangana Factory Blast Death Toll Rises To 39; Rescue Ops Continue, CM Revanth Slams Sigachi

  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 1, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 1, 2025, 6:21 PM IST

 

The death toll in the Sigachi Industries factory blast in Pashamylaram, Telangana, has risen to 39, with 25 injured workers still undergoing treatment in various hospitals. On the second day, rescue operations continued as more bodies were pulled from the debris. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by senior ministers, visited the site and lashed out at Sigachi’s management for their absence and lack of accountability. The Telangana government has demanded a full report on the incident, including past safety lapses. Sigachi Industries has announced a 90-day production halt and assured that all medical expenses of the victims will be covered.

