Telangana’s 42% Quota Struggle: CM Reddy Leads Delhi Dharna For Backward Classes

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 6, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 6, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

The quota fight has reached a boiling point, stretching from Hyderabad to Delhi. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has landed in the national capital with a singular mission: to secure approval for the 42% reservation proposal for backward classes. With cabinet and assembly approval already in place, the bill now awaits President Droupadi Murmu’s nod. Revanth Reddy, alongside state ministers, hit the streets of Delhi, staging a dharna to pressure the central government into action. Joined by Rahul Gandhi, the CM plans to meet the President to push for the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s approval. However, the battle is far from unanimous. BJP leader Bandi Sanjay dismisses Congress’s claims of delays, questioning the quota’s breakdown. Meanwhile, BRS leader K Kavitha echoes the demand, urging Revanth’s government to ensure the reservation’s implementation. As the dharna unfolds, speculation grows: Is this a genuine fight for social justice or a political spectacle to boost optics, given the bill’s current status with the President?

