Temasek CEO Warns: Weak US Dollar And AI Job Disruption Could Hit Global Markets

At the 2025 Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, Temasek Holdings CEO Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara warned that global markets face two major risks: the societal impact of AI-driven job displacement and the sustained weakening of the US dollar. He explained that a sliding dollar is already squeezing international investors, raising hedging costs and challenging the attractiveness of US-denominated assets. Highlighting examples from past currency cycles, he noted that returns can be severely eroded when local currencies strengthen against the dollar. With more investors hedging and costs rising, he said many will be forced to seek “natural hedges” and reassess allocations to the United States. His remarks underscore growing concerns about structural pressures facing both public and private markets worldwide.