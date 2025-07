A major political storm is brewing in Tamil Nadu with AIADMK’s Edappadi Palaniswami accusing the DMK government of misusing temple funds to build colleges. With the 2026 elections approaching, the debate over faith and governance is intensifying. DMK is defending its move, citing historical precedents, while BJP and AIADMK are slamming the move as a betrayal of devotees. Who decides how temple funds should be used — the government or the faithful? Watch the full report.