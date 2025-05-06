Tensions Soar At Border: Villagers Push For Immediate Action Against Pakistan's Ceasefire Violations

As tensions at the India-Pakistan border reach an all-time high, ceasefire violations from Pakistan continue unabated, leaving residents along the border feeling the full impact of the escalating conflict. Villagers in several frontline areas are demanding more bunkers to protect themselves from the relentless cross-border firing. In Nowgam, constant firing from Pakistan has kept the region on edge, though Indian forces are responding to the attacks. The local population remains anxious but hopeful that India will take decisive action to retaliate and put an end to the ongoing aggression. The situation remains volatile, with the residents of these border villages yearning for security and a firm response from India.