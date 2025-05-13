Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Terror And Talks Don’t Mix: PM Modi Sets The Record Straight On India-Pak Peace

Terror And Talks Don’t Mix: PM Modi Sets The Record Straight On India-Pak Peace

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 13, 2025,
  • Updated May 13, 2025, 12:33 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the record straight regarding the India-Pakistan truce. PM Modi clarified that it was Pakistan that called India, pleading for a ceasefire. Trump had previously claimed that he used trade as leverage to broker a deal between the two countries, but Modi denied this, asserting that no trade could go hand-in-hand with terrorism. Modi emphasized that India’s response to Pakistan’s terrorist activities led to Pakistan’s plea for peace, not foreign intervention. Watch this video to hear the powerful statements from both world leaders.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended