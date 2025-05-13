Terror And Talks Don’t Mix: PM Modi Sets The Record Straight On India-Pak Peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the record straight regarding the India-Pakistan truce. PM Modi clarified that it was Pakistan that called India, pleading for a ceasefire. Trump had previously claimed that he used trade as leverage to broker a deal between the two countries, but Modi denied this, asserting that no trade could go hand-in-hand with terrorism. Modi emphasized that India’s response to Pakistan’s terrorist activities led to Pakistan’s plea for peace, not foreign intervention. Watch this video to hear the powerful statements from both world leaders.