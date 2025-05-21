Business Today
Terror HQs Demolished, Turkish Drones Destroyed, Yet Asim Munir Gets Pakistan’s Highest Honour

  • New Delhi,
  • May 21, 2025,
  • Updated May 21, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

Precision strikes hit 9 terror hubs across Pakistan Punjab and PoK — demolishing Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters. A total of 13 Pakistan airbases were struck, crippling military infrastructure, Turkish drones, and China-supplied weapons. But in a stunning twist, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir — dubbed the 'Jihadi General' — has been promoted to Field Marshal, the country’s highest military rank. Munir, who headed ISI during the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, is now also linked to the Pahalgam massacre, where 26 Indian civilians were brutally killed. Despite Pakistan’s military failure and mounting global pressure, its Cabinet — led by Shehbaz Sharif — approved Munir’s elevation. Was it a strategic move to avert a coup?

