Terror Rising Again? LeT Rebuilding Muridke HQ Destroyed In Operation Sindoor With Pakistan Funds

Months after India’s precision air strikes destroyed Lashkar-e-Taiba’s main headquarters in Muridke, Pakistan, intelligence now reveals the terror group is racing to rebuild Markaz Taiba. Heavy machinery is at work, with senior LeT commanders personally overseeing the project — targeting February 2026 for completion. Reports suggest Pakistan has funneled crores in funding, while Lashkar disguises fundraising drives as “flood relief.” Markaz Taiba isn’t just a building — it’s the hub of terror recruitment, indoctrination, and planning against India. As reconstruction gathers pace, intelligence agencies warn of a chilling reality: terror infrastructure is resilient, adaptive, and fueled by cross-border support.