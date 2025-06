In a historic moment, Tesla has completed the world’s first autonomous delivery of a car. A brand-new Tesla drove itself from Gigafactory Texas to its new owner’s home — a journey of roughly 30 minutes through parking lots, highways, and urban streets, all without a human driver.

No escort, no manual control

Real-world test of Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD)

Major milestone in AI and auto logistics

Is this the future of car delivery?

Watch the future of transportation unfold — today.