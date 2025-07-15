Business Today
Tesla Opens First Experience Center In Mumbai | CM Fadnavis Welcomes Tesla To India

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 15, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 15, 2025, 9:10 PM IST

After years of anticipation, Tesla has officially launched in India! Join us as we dive into the electric vehicle giant’s journey to open its first showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex on July 15, 2025. From high import duties and policy hurdles to Elon Musk’s talks with PM Narendra Modi, we explore how Tesla overcame challenges to bring the Model Y to Indian roads. With slashed import duties and plans for a Delhi showroom next, Tesla’s EV revolution is here! Don’t miss the highlights of the launch event, featuring Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and the stunning Model Y.

