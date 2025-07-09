Texas Flood Tragedy: 27 Campers Dead, Dozens Missing | Rescue Turns Into Recovery Mission

In Kerrville and surrounding regions, the death toll from Friday’s flash floods has crossed 100, with many still missing — including children and staff from the historic Camp Mystic girls’ retreat. In a statement released Monday, the camp said, "Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy." In Kingsland, Texas, this time-lapse footage taken by an eyewitness shows raging floodwaters rising over a causeway, completely submerging it in the span of a few minutes. Some experts questioned whether cuts to the federal workforce by the Trump administration made it harder for officials to accurately predict the severity of the floods and issue appropriate warnings ahead of the storm. Listen in.