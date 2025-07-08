Texas Floods Kill Dozens, Campers Trapped, Survivors Share Heartbreaking Stories

Central Texas is drowning in tragedy. Flash floods have claimed dozens of lives, left many missing, and destroyed communities across 20 counties. The worst-hit area, Kerr County, saw entire campsites washed away, including Camp Mystic, where children and staff were among the victims. Heart-wrenching survivor accounts paint a picture of chaos, loss, and heroism. Rescue efforts continue across 12 counties, while serious questions arise about whether federal job cuts impacted the emergency response. President Trump blames the past, calls it a “100-year catastrophe.” As investigations into the cause and response unfold, authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage and efforts are ongoing to locate missing individuals and aid is being rushed to the communities hardest hit by one of the deadliest floods Texas has seen in decades.