Thailand-Cambodia Clash Over Lord Shiva Temple: Preah Vihear Dispute Turns Violent

A war-like situation has erupted between Thailand and Cambodia, with military strikes targeting key locations and resulting in at least 12 deaths, dozens wounded, and mass evacuations. At the heart of this violent escalation lies the 900-year-old Preah Vihear Temple, a Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, perched atop a 525-meter cliff in Cambodia's Dangrek Mountains. Built during the Khmer Empire, this sacred site, along with the nearby 12th-century Ta Muen Thom Temple—featuring a Shivalinga and Buddhist elements—has long been a cultural touchstone for both nations. The latest clashes, the most severe in over a decade, were triggered by Thailand's claim that Cambodia deployed drones to surveil Thai troops near the temple, prompting retaliatory strikes. This bloody conflict stems from a colonial-era border demarcation dispute, with the Preah Vihear Temple complex, constructed under King Jayavarman VII, serving as a flashpoint. The sandstone archaeological site, spanning 95 km west to Ta Muen Thom, symbolizes shared heritage but has now become a battleground. The International Court of Justice's 1962 ruling awarded Preah Vihear to Cambodia, yet Thailand contests adjacent areas, fueling tensions.