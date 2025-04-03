Tharoor Sees Hope, Chadha Sees Trouble: US-India Trade War

India’s opposition leaders have reacted strongly to Trump’s tariffs on Indian goods. Raghav Chadha has criticized the move, saying India has maintained an unwavering friendship with the US, but hasn’t received the same in return. He highlights that the government has taken pro-US measures, like abolishing the Google Tax on US IT companies, yet Make in India products now face a 27% tariff. If these tariffs are imposed, Chadha warns of major economic setbacks for India.

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor has taken a more measured approach, stating that while the implications of the tariffs are uncertain, India has a nine-month window to negotiate. He believes a bilateral trade deal with the US could help soften the blow and moderate risks.